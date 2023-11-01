BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $80.11 and a twelve month high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $595.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.46 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,187 shares in the company, valued at $15,932,590.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,365.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,871,180 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 151,212 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,938,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,205,000 after purchasing an additional 274,718 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,013,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,597,000 after purchasing an additional 48,902 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

