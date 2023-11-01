BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 641 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BNC Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 539,797 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 282,851 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,872,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 432,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 53,277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. DA Davidson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,674,088. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.