Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 168,879 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.6% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $55,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 282,851 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,872,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 432,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 53,277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,674,088 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

