Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bumble during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bumble by 236.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Bumble by 23.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Stock Performance

BMBL opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $27.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMBL shares. HSBC started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.30 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bumble from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Read Our Latest Report on BMBL

About Bumble

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.