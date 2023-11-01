CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of CareDx worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,966,000 after buying an additional 186,657 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in CareDx by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 432,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 332,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in CareDx by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $20.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. CareDx had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNA. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised CareDx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $26,752.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 481,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,009.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,213 shares of company stock worth $51,345 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

