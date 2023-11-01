CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.05. CareView Communications shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 44,025 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

CareView Communications, Inc provides video monitoring solutions in the United States. Its products include CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; CareView Connect, which provides resident monitoring products and services for the long- term care industry; an array of wearable and stationary buttons that allow a resident to summon help either for an emergency or assistance; a mobile app capable of delivering an alert to the caregiver and allows them document information around that alert; and alert management and monitoring system, a suite of hardware and software that facilitate a data-driven solution for alert management and monitoring.

