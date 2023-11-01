CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of PRTS opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CarParts.com has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.37 million, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 2.19.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $176.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 12,627.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

