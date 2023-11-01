China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 36,079 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 36,079 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.2% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,674,088. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

