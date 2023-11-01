Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Short Interest Update

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 937,300 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 874,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIGI. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.87 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $129.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.76.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 0.17%. Analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

