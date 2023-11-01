CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $175.01

Shares of CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.01 ($2.13) and traded as low as GBX 163 ($1.98). CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income shares last traded at GBX 166.50 ($2.03), with a volume of 26,839 shares.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 175.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 174.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.37 million, a PE ratio of 2,081.25 and a beta of 1.08.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

