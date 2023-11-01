Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 90,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 121,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,868,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,327,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,674,088. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.