Crewe Advisors LLC Has $4.63 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,103 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.7% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Finally, Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $1,044,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,674,088 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

