Critical Analysis: Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) vs. Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) and Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vestis and Educational Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vestis alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestis N/A N/A N/A Educational Development -2.46% -3.82% -1.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vestis and Educational Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vestis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Educational Development $87.83 million 0.09 -$2.51 million ($0.22) -4.27

Analyst Ratings

Vestis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Educational Development.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vestis and Educational Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestis 0 1 4 0 2.80 Educational Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vestis presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.88%. Given Vestis’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vestis is more favorable than Educational Development.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of Educational Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Educational Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vestis beats Educational Development on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vestis

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare. It serves food service, food processing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and cleanroom industries. The company was formerly known as Aramark Uniform & Career Apparel, LLC and changed its name to Vestis Corporation in September 2023. Vestis Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Burbank, California.

About Educational Development

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels. It markets its products to retail accounts, which include book, school supply, toy and gift stores and museums, through commissioned sales representatives, trade and specialty wholesalers, and its internal tele-sales group; and through a network of independent sales consultants through internet sales, direct sales, home shows, and book fairs. Educational Development Corporation was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.