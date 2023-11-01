Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Domino’s Pizza worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.1% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 193.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $338.90 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $409.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.63.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.62.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

