Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.89

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and traded as low as $5.00. Duluth shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 24,033 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Duluth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duluth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Duluth from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Duluth Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.20 million. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Duluth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Duluth by 10,586.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 415,800.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Duluth during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Duluth by 118.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duluth during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

