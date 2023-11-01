Elite Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,692 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Amazon.com by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.24 and its 200 day moving average is $126.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,674,088. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

