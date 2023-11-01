Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Holdings Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPRT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.84.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 94.92%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

