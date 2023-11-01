Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,639 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 103,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 62,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

