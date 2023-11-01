Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 1,366 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Founders Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,470 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 9.5% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 45.3% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,217,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

MSFT opened at $338.11 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

