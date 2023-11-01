Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Gartner by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $332.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $377.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.71.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

