GFG Capital LLC Sells 3,346 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GFG Capital LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3 %

AMZN opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.24 and a 200 day moving average of $126.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,674,088 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.