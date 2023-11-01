Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,141 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2,885.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 48,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,199,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,565,000 after buying an additional 198,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 53.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.93%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

