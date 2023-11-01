Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $3.82 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,000. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 16,638.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500,812 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.31. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.08.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

