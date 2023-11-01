Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.56

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $2.03. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 24,060 shares trading hands.

Gold Reserve Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $217.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

