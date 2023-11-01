GPM Growth Investors Inc. Acquires 511 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,892 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.9% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,674,088 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

