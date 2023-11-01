Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 32.1% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.8% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPI. Stephens lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $598,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total value of $2,492,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,640.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $598,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,468 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GPI opened at $252.42 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.87 and a fifty-two week high of $277.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.76 and a 200-day moving average of $248.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

