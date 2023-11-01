Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.53

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.53 and traded as low as C$3.43. Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$3.45, with a volume of 2,026 shares traded.

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.41.

About Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF

Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Company directly.

