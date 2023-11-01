Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $160.86

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.86 ($1.96) and traded as low as GBX 148.50 ($1.81). Henderson International Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.81), with a volume of 440,451 shares traded.

Henderson International Income Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of £293.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,237.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 167.66.

About Henderson International Income Trust

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

