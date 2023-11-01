Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Heritage Commerce worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 162,840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

