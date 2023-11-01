Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.57

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and traded as low as $8.03. Hexagon AB (publ) shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 1,327,574 shares trading hands.

HXGBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Handelsbanken raised Hexagon AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised Hexagon AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets raised Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

