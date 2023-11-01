Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.81

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and traded as low as $4.11. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 415,896 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Investec lowered shares of Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Impala Platinum
Impala Platinum Stock Up 2.2 %
Impala Platinum Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.
Impala Platinum Company Profile
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Impala Platinum
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.