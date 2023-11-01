Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.81

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and traded as low as $4.11. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 415,896 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Investec lowered shares of Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Impala Platinum Stock Up 2.2 %

Impala Platinum Cuts Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

