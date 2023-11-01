Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,295 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,355,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 52,219 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000.

Shares of KBWD stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

