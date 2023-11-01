Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $186.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $22.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

