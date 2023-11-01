Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $9.75 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.9% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.24 and a 200-day moving average of $126.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,674,088 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

