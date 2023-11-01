Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 8,103 Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Great Southern Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 143,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 22.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $999,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 18.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $55,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at $99,613.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $594.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.74. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.16%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

