Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $432,000 Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SATS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in EchoStar by 95.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in EchoStar by 159.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in EchoStar by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SATS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

EchoStar Price Performance

EchoStar stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

