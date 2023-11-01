Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Fox Factory by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fox Factory by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Fox Factory by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fox Factory news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Fox Factory Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average of $101.68. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $76.84 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.67 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

