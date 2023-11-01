Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $402,000 in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $116.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.95. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Balchem Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Balchem

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,116.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

