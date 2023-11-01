Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 394.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

