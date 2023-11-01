Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,550 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 300.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

RVNC stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.93% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The business had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $593,117.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,967,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $424,821.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,725.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $593,117.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,967,263.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RVNC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

