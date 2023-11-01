Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,252 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Datadog by 381.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Datadog Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of -313.35, a PEG ratio of 1,608.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.28.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $134,653.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 68,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,028.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $134,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,028.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,115,319 shares of company stock worth $103,108,611 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

