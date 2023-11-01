John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

JBT opened at $104.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.08 and its 200-day moving average is $109.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.38 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on JBT. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBT

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.