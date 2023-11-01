John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Short Interest Update

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 86,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JMSB opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. John Marshall Bancorp has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.71 million, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of John Marshall Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 185,400.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

