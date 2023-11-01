Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.92

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and traded as low as $12.90. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 35,168 shares traded.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0934 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 691,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after buying an additional 103,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 174,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

