Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.92

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and traded as low as $12.90. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 35,168 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0934 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
