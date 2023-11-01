LPL Financial LLC Acquires 12,448 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,612,957 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after purchasing an additional 223,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $803,778,000 after purchasing an additional 123,256 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,218,968 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $329,735,000 after acquiring an additional 27,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after acquiring an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $66.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.07 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

