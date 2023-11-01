LPL Financial LLC Acquires 127,415 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 106.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,415 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.73% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2,281.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 969,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after buying an additional 928,326 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,188,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 470,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 277,875 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 617,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,631,000 after purchasing an additional 256,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 387,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 208,525 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

