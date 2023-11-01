LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FMC worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.25.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

