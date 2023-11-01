LPL Financial LLC Buys 12,170 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,698 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. raised its position in SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after purchasing an additional 179,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 133.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in SEA by 120.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 56.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SE. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. CICC Research downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

SEA Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SE opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.92 and a beta of 1.67. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.