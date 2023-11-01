LPL Financial LLC Buys 43,610 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,610 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Starwood Property Trust worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 479,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,598,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,158,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,478,000 after acquiring an additional 45,271 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of STWD stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $411,873.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.