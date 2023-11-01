LPL Financial LLC Buys 6,796 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,325 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of VMware by 100,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $53,823,565,000 after buying an additional 374,207,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,309,491 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,786,540,000 after purchasing an additional 718,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VMware by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of VMware by 29.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,729,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $590,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

VMware Stock Performance

VMW opened at $145.48 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.97 and a 12-month high of $181.14. The stock has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.56 and a 200-day moving average of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Company Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.